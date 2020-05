Just waiting for you

I have posted a picture of this dock before but with some color play. I just like the inviting way it looks. Sadly I have never captured anyone on it.



I had plans for my photo ride on my way to the balance center. But as I learned a long time ago photo rides decide what you will do. There was surf and surfers and so I got hung up and didn't get to all the places I wanted too. But got some great pictures.



I also think I broke a doe last night. Dang.