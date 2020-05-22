Previous
Next
They have returned by joansmor
Photo 2371

They have returned

Not my best photo but then last year I didn't get any pictures of them. I would like to set up my tripod with my good camera and see what I get. It depends on how ambitious I am today. But at least I have documented there presence.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise