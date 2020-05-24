Surfing after a big of a storm

In Maine the surfers are still wearing wet suits. I was surprised to see them when I went on my ride to the balance center last week. Disappointed that I didn't have a longer lens. I am ordering a tammeron that goes to 600 and then I will be excited for a good surfing ride and maybe a decent hummer. My two lens are rather long in the tooth so ordering two new ones today. @vignouse helped me with my selection and staying within my price range. I am shivering with excitement. That is why I am not posting the purchase yet. As when I do things too fast I make mistakes. Need to get calm first. LOL Well off to put flowers on the cemetery so you know what you will see tomorrow if I am successful. Want to go to the Veterans later this week.