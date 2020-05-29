Previous
Jim's Hats

I have had these hats hung on a different floor but now I am trying to limit everything to the main floor I wanted to find a new place to hang them. So I brought a hat rack and my niece's husband installed it for me. Now when people visit they will be greeted by these hats on the enclosed porch by the front door. My husband never left the house without his hat. He shoveled snow in them in the winter. I kept these for remembering him.
I took this picture with my new lens. I took some more pictures during the day and will probably post them going forward.
By the way, it was fitting to hang them yesterday as it was my Jim's birthday. He would have been 104. Yes you read that right. He was 32 years my senior.
