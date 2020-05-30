How I dealt with one phobia

When I saw pictures of live worms for the birds on here I just cringed. You may have noticed I seldom comment on pictures of creepy bugs, worms etc. Cute ones like butterflies are the exception. But when I saw dried mealworms at Wild Birds Unlimited I thought I could handle those. I have been commenting with @jyokota about bread and feeding birds. So I thought about making a picture of my dried worms and I can post in the camera club for my Phobia photo. I got this new dish for the worms and clean this out in no time. Fun watching the feelings sit on the edge and not realize they can just bend over and feed themselves. THey have learned now.