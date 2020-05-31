Previous
Lilacs by joansmor
Photo 2380

Lilacs

These are from my lilac tree and they are the current floor flowers. Lilacs are my all-time favorite flower. I only wish I could buy them from florists all year long.

Oh and trying more stuff with my new lens. Love the dof on this lens.
Joan Robillard

