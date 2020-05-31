Sign up
Photo 2380
Lilacs
These are from my lilac tree and they are the current floor flowers. Lilacs are my all-time favorite flower. I only wish I could buy them from florists all year long.
Oh and trying more stuff with my new lens. Love the dof on this lens.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
2850
photos
180
followers
66
following
652% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
31st May 2020 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lilac
