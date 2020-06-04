Sign up
Photo 2384
Tamron SP 150-600mm
New lens not even extended. It may be a couple of days before I figure it out. Also thinking I may want a better tripod. Hoping most of all I can get a picture of my Hummingbird and/or the Baltimore Oriole
4th June 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
5
5
365
iPhone 11 Pro
5th June 2020 8:18am
tamron
,
lens
