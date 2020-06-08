Ta Da - picture with new lens

I sat on the driveway of my nieces home to shot this so there would be a distance between me and the birds. He is eating one of the dried mealworms. Reminds me of pretzel sticks for birds. I have a lot to learn but I have already figured out one thing. That is leave it focused on one feeder. No chasing the birds around. It is too hard to find anything as a minor move can result in you moving over a large area. I captured this guy (one of the starlings that fledged), a robin, and a sparrow. I choose this one for the worm in his mouth. I cropped only the sides because of distraction as there are about three feeders close together. My lens is at 600mm.