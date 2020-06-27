Previous
Next
This little guy was on my summer photo wish list by joansmor
Photo 2407

This little guy was on my summer photo wish list

I have this mental list of things I want to try to get each season or year. This hummingbird moth was on my list at thrilled to get it when I was over at my friend's house. She has a Nikon D3400 and was having some problems we were trying to work out. The D3400 doesn't allow full manual or so we thought but I checked it out this morning and she can. You adjust the aperture with what is the exposure compensation on my camera. I will have to talk to her again so we can work this out. Her camera is like mine but different and she is just learning. Also, she has health issues that affect her eyesight. So I have her manual downloaded to my tablet which I should have brought with me yesterday. But the day was good because I got a decent picture of this guy.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
June 28th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Terrific capture. I've always wanted to see one of these.
June 28th, 2020  
Margo Sayer ace
He's a beauty, congratulations!
June 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise