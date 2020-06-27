This little guy was on my summer photo wish list

I have this mental list of things I want to try to get each season or year. This hummingbird moth was on my list at thrilled to get it when I was over at my friend's house. She has a Nikon D3400 and was having some problems we were trying to work out. The D3400 doesn't allow full manual or so we thought but I checked it out this morning and she can. You adjust the aperture with what is the exposure compensation on my camera. I will have to talk to her again so we can work this out. Her camera is like mine but different and she is just learning. Also, she has health issues that affect her eyesight. So I have her manual downloaded to my tablet which I should have brought with me yesterday. But the day was good because I got a decent picture of this guy.