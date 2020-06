Oh the Oriole is still here

I wasn't sure the Oriole was still around because I hadn't seen him/her. So I was delighted when sitting outside with my nieces family and saw him at the Oriole feeder. They of course said no Oriole until I pointed out how I knew. Do you see it? This is the best picture I could get. I saw more than this out couldn't get the camera aimed quick enough. We are having a couple of days of much-needed rain so I maybe peeking into my old pictures.