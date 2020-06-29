Previous
A bit of summer patriotism by joansmor
A bit of summer patriotism

Shot this on a ride to the Balance Center and so I am posting for a little color for the upcoming holiday.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Joan Robillard

FBailey ace
What lovely light shining through the folds!
June 30th, 2020  
