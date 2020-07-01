Sign up
Photo 2411
Lily
Ok I guess I just should take my camera when I go to the Balance Ctr because I keep seeming to miss opportunities. Like this beautiful waterlily which was a bit pixelated to begin with because I zoomed way in with my cellphone. So a bit of playing.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor

2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
Tags
water
,
lily
,
edit
,
leave
FBailey
ace
Very nice playing too!
July 2nd, 2020
