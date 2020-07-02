Previous
Next
Be Safe by joansmor
Photo 2412

Be Safe

I took this a couple of weeks ago. It was a foggy morning and I was surprised when I got home and saw how many pictures had pops of red. I hope everyone stays safe this weekend.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Looks like a rainy day.
July 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise