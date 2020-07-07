Previous
catbird by joansmor
Photo 2417

catbird

This small bird can make a lot of noise especially when the feeders need filling. And then again if I am trying to enjoy my deck and he wants to eat. I did a loosey job of masking I had a better one but forgot to save.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
