Photo 2417
catbird
This small bird can make a lot of noise especially when the feeders need filling. And then again if I am trying to enjoy my deck and he wants to eat. I did a loosey job of masking I had a better one but forgot to save.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
2887
photos
177
followers
64
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st June 2020 4:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
texture
catbird
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely!
July 8th, 2020
