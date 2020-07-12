Water-skiers at No 1 pond

I bet you thought you had seen everything there was to see at No. 1 Pond. Most days when we are walking there we see waterskiers practicing. Every July there is a big contest here. I have never gone because it is a big crowded affair. This year there was no advertising that it was happening and I assumed it was cancelled like most things. I was pleasantly surprised to discover it when we walked yesterday. Now with no big advertising, it was a small affair. And on the side where we were social distancing was possible. I got a few shots.