Photo 2424
Button Bush
This flower always captures my eye when I walk at No1 pond. It grows along the water's edge. There is a spikey base that I will probably take a picture of later.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Tags
bush
,
button
