Removing a dead limb

The tree people were here Thursday. They removed a dead limb (see picture) that was stuck in the Norway maple, cleaned a bunch of trees from a neighbors yard which is intruding to our property (with permission), trimmed my Japanese crab apple tree, and installed a cable in the Norway Maple to support a huge limb with a crack. We need to add one more cable but they had the wrong supplies. They will be back. So I took my camera out. Pictures for 365 and for scrapping.