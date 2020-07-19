Sign up
Photo 2429
Rescuing the rescuers
I have been watching several compositing videos in YouTube. I need to practice more but not too bad. What do you think?
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
2429
9
1
1
365
Tags
composit
Jacqueline
ace
Super composition Joan!
July 20th, 2020
