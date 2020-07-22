Sign up
Photo 2432
Day Lilies
Been lazy about photography this week so went back into my previous shots. So many pretty flowers to photographed lately.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
2902
photos
180
followers
66
following
666% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th July 2020 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
day
,
flowers
,
lilies
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeous colour.
July 23rd, 2020
