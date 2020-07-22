Previous
Day Lilies by joansmor
Photo 2432

Day Lilies

Been lazy about photography this week so went back into my previous shots. So many pretty flowers to photographed lately.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Joan Robillard

Diana ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeous colour.
July 23rd, 2020  
