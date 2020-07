Frog at No 1

Jane had this frog jump out in front of her. I reaped the benefit of getting one of the items on my summer list of things I would love to photograph. Now I know there are turtles at No 1 I just need to take my 600mm so I might see them. Yesterday we had the great pleasure of watching fish jump out of the pond after the dragonflies that were preoccuppied with love making.