Previous
Next
Further decay by joansmor
Photo 2435

Further decay

I found this house in September of 2016 and have been photographing its slow demise every since. http://365project.org/joansmor/365/2016-09-06
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise