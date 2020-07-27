Previous
Next
Another old favorite by joansmor
Photo 2437

Another old favorite

We are having the dog days of summer. So if I go for a photo ride I staya away from the coast and the big lakes which are likely to be busy. I have been visiting some of my old favorites.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise