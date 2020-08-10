Previous
View from hospital parking lot by joansmor
Photo 2451

View from hospital parking lot

Took this yesterday when I left the hospital. Thanks for all you kind wishes. The UTI feels better but I had another bowel blockage incident last night. Sometimes you can't get a break.

This pond was a popular ice skating place when I was young though I never went there.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Diana ace
Such a lovely peaceful setting. I sure hope you get a break soon Joan 🌻
August 11th, 2020  
