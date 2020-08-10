Sign up
Photo 2451
View from hospital parking lot
Took this yesterday when I left the hospital. Thanks for all you kind wishes. The UTI feels better but I had another bowel blockage incident last night. Sometimes you can't get a break.
This pond was a popular ice skating place when I was young though I never went there.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
Tags
pond
Diana
ace
Such a lovely peaceful setting. I sure hope you get a break soon Joan 🌻
August 11th, 2020
