My aunt arrived yesterday by joansmor
Photo 2456

My aunt arrived yesterday

My aunt died of Covid-19. She was in a nursing home in Florida. Her children have mailed her ashes to me in Maine so they can be buried with her husband. I will take them to meet the guy who is buring them at the cemetery when the time comes. I am now waiting for those instructions. My cousins are so happy that I still live here and can take care of this for them. I was surprised that the USPO has labels for this and how expensive it is. I have left her in the box and on my enclosed box. You know my cat has unlimited curiosity so I think this is safer.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Joan Robillard

JackieR ace
$100!!!!! You're very kind to do this for your aunt and her children, how are you??
August 16th, 2020  
