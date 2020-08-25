Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2466
Mourning Dove
Not a very colorful photo but this guy was enjoying eating on the Patio when I was sitting on the deck.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
2936
photos
179
followers
66
following
675% complete
View this month »
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
25th August 2020 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dove
,
mourning
judith deacon
ace
They are such pretty little doves.
August 26th, 2020
