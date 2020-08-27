Sign up
Photo 2468
Looking for food
I liked the way the gull's peak touched the reflection giving it an extra-long look. I went for a ride yesterday and forgot to post a picture. Need to get caught up today.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
2938
photos
179
followers
67
following
2
365
NIKON D7500
17th August 2020 2:39pm
Tags
gull
