Photo 2474
Sweet Two
The weather has been cooler and that makes Two more cuddly. She is running around like a kitten. I know how she feels cooler days make me feel more energenic
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
2944
photos
177
followers
67
following
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd September 2020 8:03am
two
cat
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up of Two, I certainly prefer cooler weather too.
September 3rd, 2020
Catherine P
gorgeous shot
September 3rd, 2020
