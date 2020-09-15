Previous
Next
A touch of autumn by joansmor
Photo 2487

A touch of autumn

Right now that is all you see a bit of color here and there. But any color is appreciated in the drought we are experiencing.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
681% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
yes, it's definitely on the way but now we get all that lovely colour!
September 16th, 2020  
haskar ace
Lovely colours. There is a drought in our country and the leaves dry up.
September 16th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful autumnal colours
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise