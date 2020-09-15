Sign up
Photo 2487
A touch of autumn
Right now that is all you see a bit of color here and there. But any color is appreciated in the drought we are experiencing.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
colors
autumn
judith deacon
ace
yes, it's definitely on the way but now we get all that lovely colour!
September 16th, 2020
haskar
ace
Lovely colours. There is a drought in our country and the leaves dry up.
September 16th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful autumnal colours
September 16th, 2020
