Bought a new toy

Can't find a job so assuming I may have to decide to retire completely soon. So using some of my retirement money to get a new XPS 15 which arrived yesterday. I am trying to get my programs on it and figure out the changes. Plus I am supposed to turn in a sample to see if I have C Diff. Don't believe so as I feel better today and no stomach aches. Still just in case I am quadrating my self as it is very contageous. I finally found the charger for my D7500 battery. Almost under my noise.