Solar Lantern by joansmor
Photo 2500

Solar Lantern

Besides the Solar Torches I also have Solar Lanterns. Love the Pattern. I must get pictures of the solar lights out front.
28th September 2020

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Karly ace
Wow! I imagine these look wonderful at night all lit up.
September 29th, 2020  
