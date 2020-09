Admist

This is my current post from scrapbooking. I haven't been out to take pictures because I was waiting for the result this morning on C Diff testing and the results are negative. Which means I could safely leave my house. Good thing as I am low on Coffee and out of bread. A disaster in the making. Hoping to walk this afternoon. YEAH THis kit I used was call Admist by Anna Aspnes and I processed the photos in Topaz Studio 2.