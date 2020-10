Hydrangea

I have great news - I got hired for a new part time job yesterday. I start on Monday. Wish me luck. I was trying to figure out where it was after I started emailing with the lady who will be my boss so I drove by yesterday. Then when I got home I had a Zoom interview. Now isn't this a new world. I took some pictures as I drove through my favorite place- Dunkin Donuts for an ice coffee and the line was long and slow. So I took pictures of the flowers as I drove through.