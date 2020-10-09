Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2511
A bit of Autumn at Estes Lake
Caught this lovely Estes Lake photo on the way back from my walk at the beach.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
3
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
2981
photos
176
followers
69
following
687% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th October 2020 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
lake
,
estes
Margo Sayer
ace
Oooh! We have some lovely colours too...yet l bow gracefully in the glorious vista you show here ;-)
October 11th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
nice composition and oh so beautiful view.
October 11th, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
ace
Isn't this lovely !!! Guess the leaves are changing up there.
October 11th, 2020
