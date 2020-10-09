Previous
A bit of Autumn at Estes Lake by joansmor
A bit of Autumn at Estes Lake

Caught this lovely Estes Lake photo on the way back from my walk at the beach.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Margo Sayer
Oooh! We have some lovely colours too...yet l bow gracefully in the glorious vista you show here ;-)
October 11th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg
nice composition and oh so beautiful view.
October 11th, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara
Isn't this lovely !!! Guess the leaves are changing up there.
October 11th, 2020  
