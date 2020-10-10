Previous
The other side by joansmor
Photo 2512

The other side

This is picture of the other side of Estes lake. It gets more beautiful every day
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous autumn colours!
October 12th, 2020  
Betsey ace
Foliage and blue, blue water, gorgeous.
October 12th, 2020  
