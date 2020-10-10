Sign up
Photo 2512
The other side
This is picture of the other side of Estes lake. It gets more beautiful every day
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
8th October 2020 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
lake
,
estes
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous autumn colours!
October 12th, 2020
Betsey
ace
Foliage and blue, blue water, gorgeous.
October 12th, 2020
