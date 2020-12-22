Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2583
Christmas Star
Taken on my way to work this morning. Sorry all I had was my cell phone. But is was beautiful. You could with the naked eye see just a tiny hairline between the two planets. Best on Black
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3053
photos
177
followers
74
following
707% complete
View this month »
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2020 6:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
star
,
saturn
,
jupiter
,
conjunction
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
December 22nd, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
It's a stunning shot Joan but there's a lot of featureless foreground which detracts from the impact of the horizon and sunrise - I would have been tempted to do do a letterbox crop from the middle of the image.
December 22nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
@vignouse
I was in a hurry I admit. Such a lot going on. When I include it in my book I will take your advise.
December 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close