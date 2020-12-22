Previous
Christmas Star by joansmor
Christmas Star

Taken on my way to work this morning. Sorry all I had was my cell phone. But is was beautiful. You could with the naked eye see just a tiny hairline between the two planets. Best on Black
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
gloria jones ace
Great capture
December 22nd, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
It's a stunning shot Joan but there's a lot of featureless foreground which detracts from the impact of the horizon and sunrise - I would have been tempted to do do a letterbox crop from the middle of the image.
December 22nd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
@vignouse I was in a hurry I admit. Such a lot going on. When I include it in my book I will take your advise.
December 22nd, 2020  
