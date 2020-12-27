Sign up
Photo 2590
Blue Hour at Estes Lake
When I drove along here on my way home Sunday I just had to stop to capture a picture.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
2
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
27th December 2020 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful! So good that you were able to pull safely off the road to capture this scene.
December 28th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
gorgeous soft colors. what nice view.
December 28th, 2020
