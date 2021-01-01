Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2595
Another page from my scrapbook
I haven't taken any pictures so will probably post some of my pages. This one has photos I took at Estes Lake this year.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3066
photos
176
followers
76
following
710% complete
View this month »
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
scrapbook
,
estes
JackieR
ace
Joan, do you start with text or images??
This is so lovely
January 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
This is so lovely