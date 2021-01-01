Previous
Another page from my scrapbook by joansmor
Photo 2595

Another page from my scrapbook

I haven't taken any pictures so will probably post some of my pages. This one has photos I took at Estes Lake this year.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
JackieR ace
Joan, do you start with text or images??

This is so lovely
January 3rd, 2021  
