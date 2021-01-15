Previous
Splash Splash by joansmor
Photo 2609

Splash Splash

Got my test today - now I wait for the results. I decided to drive along the beach as we were having storm waves. Also took with my cellphone and edited with my cellphone for the Capture 52 photo.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Kerri Michaels ace
Beautiful scenic view fav
January 18th, 2021  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Gorgeous ocean view. Fabulous capture of those waves. Fingers crossed for negative result.
January 18th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful waves. Hope you get good results.
January 18th, 2021  
