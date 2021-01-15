Sign up
Photo 2609
Splash Splash
Got my test today - now I wait for the results. I decided to drive along the beach as we were having storm waves. Also took with my cellphone and edited with my cellphone for the Capture 52 photo.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
3
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3080
photos
176
followers
77
following
714% complete
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th January 2021 1:31pm
beach
,
surf
,
mother's
,
52wc-2021-w3
Kerri Michaels
ace
Beautiful scenic view fav
January 18th, 2021
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Gorgeous ocean view. Fabulous capture of those waves. Fingers crossed for negative result.
January 18th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful waves. Hope you get good results.
January 18th, 2021
