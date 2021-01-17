The sign

They added these signs this summer. Someone asked me if No 1 is a place. It is indeed. It is a reservoir that leads to the dam you can see to the dam in yesterday's picture. Sanford was a mill town and they would open the dam and power the mills. I used to be so afraid to walk over the bridge at this dam. The noise was frightening. I admitted to my sister and she said it frightened her too. I am taking pictures all year long and will make a book at the end of the year.