The sign by joansmor
The sign

They added these signs this summer. Someone asked me if No 1 is a place. It is indeed. It is a reservoir that leads to the dam you can see to the dam in yesterday's picture. Sanford was a mill town and they would open the dam and power the mills. I used to be so afraid to walk over the bridge at this dam. The noise was frightening. I admitted to my sister and she said it frightened her too. I am taking pictures all year long and will make a book at the end of the year.
Joan Robillard

JackieR
Pets allowed?! Isn't it sad a sign like this is needed ( and I'm afraid it wouldn't be adhered yo in many places here with dog doo bags in trees or pathways, masks and fag ends etc dropped )

This looks a serene place to walk around
January 20th, 2021  
