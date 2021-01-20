Not how I planned to spend Inauguration Day

Well, I may not have Covid but I do have another blood clot. And the doctor wanted to run a scan to see if my cancer comes back because that could have caused the blood clot and wanted to see if I had a blood clot in my lung. Boy, I waited hours for the scan. And as usual, they had a hard time getting blood from me. And even hard starting an IV so they could do the contrasting stuff in the IV for the scan. But finally, it was just a blood clot and I was sent to the Pharmacy I use to get some Xarelto. Only the pharmacy doesn't keep it on had. The ER doc couldn't believe this. SO back to ER to get my first dose and then I have to go to the pharmacy this morning for the first starter dosage kit. UGH, My fault for sitting and not getting up when I was working from home on Monday. And the trunk on my car won't open. GRRR And my new computer the speakers and microphone aren't working. It is such a wonderful week. Oh Yes as you can see I was stuck in the hall so no tv. Thank goodness HULU has a streaming version of the inauguration.