Not how I planned to spend Inauguration Day by joansmor
Well, I may not have Covid but I do have another blood clot. And the doctor wanted to run a scan to see if my cancer comes back because that could have caused the blood clot and wanted to see if I had a blood clot in my lung. Boy, I waited hours for the scan. And as usual, they had a hard time getting blood from me. And even hard starting an IV so they could do the contrasting stuff in the IV for the scan. But finally, it was just a blood clot and I was sent to the Pharmacy I use to get some Xarelto. Only the pharmacy doesn't keep it on had. The ER doc couldn't believe this. SO back to ER to get my first dose and then I have to go to the pharmacy this morning for the first starter dosage kit. UGH, My fault for sitting and not getting up when I was working from home on Monday. And the trunk on my car won't open. GRRR And my new computer the speakers and microphone aren't working. It is such a wonderful week. Oh Yes as you can see I was stuck in the hall so no tv. Thank goodness HULU has a streaming version of the inauguration.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Judy N ace
What a day! Good news though that it was only a clot. I hope your week improves!!
January 21st, 2021  
