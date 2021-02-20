Sign up
Photo 2645
Camera club buddy
Louise is one of the original three ladies in the camera club I started. She had struggled with health issues but still takes photos when she feels well enough.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
1
0
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
24th January 2019 4:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
camera
,
club
,
louise
Kerri Michaels
ace
nice portrait
February 22nd, 2021
