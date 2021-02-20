Previous
Camera club buddy by joansmor
Photo 2645

Camera club buddy

Louise is one of the original three ladies in the camera club I started. She had struggled with health issues but still takes photos when she feels well enough.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Joan Robillard

Kerri Michaels ace
nice portrait
February 22nd, 2021  
