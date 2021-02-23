Sign up
Photo 2648
Bird on feeder
Not my best photo of birds so figured I could play with it. Give it a little pattern of the FOR2021 week 4.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th February 2021 12:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2021
Tunia McClure
I like it!
February 24th, 2021
