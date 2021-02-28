Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2653
The Last of Flash of Red
Phew I made it. Tomorrow I get to post a color photo. I have several I am excited to post. I know my friend Yvon will be happy to see more color.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3126
photos
182
followers
79
following
726% complete
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2647
2648
247
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th February 2021 11:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2021
Milanie
ace
This is for sure one of my favorites for the month.
March 1st, 2021
