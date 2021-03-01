Sign up
Photo 2654
A return to color
Took this one morning on my way to work. Lovely soft colors in the sky made for a lovely ride that morning.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3127
photos
182
followers
79
following
727% complete
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2648
247
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
23rd February 2021 6:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
estes
Anne ❀
ace
what a pretty view!
March 2nd, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful, fav
March 2nd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty tones!
March 2nd, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Love the soft colours!
March 2nd, 2021
