Photo 2665
Up Close
You said it would be okay. This I took with the D7500 and my new extension tubes. Trying to get the hang of them. Think I am making progress.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
4
2
365
NIKON D7500
13th March 2021 12:05pm
flower
macro
extension
tubes
Margaret Brown
Very pretty!
March 16th, 2021
carol white
A lovely colour and great details
March 16th, 2021
