Up Close by joansmor
Up Close

You said it would be okay. This I took with the D7500 and my new extension tubes. Trying to get the hang of them. Think I am making progress.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Margaret Brown ace
Very pretty!
March 16th, 2021  
carol white ace
A lovely colour and great details
March 16th, 2021  
