Photo 2746
Old Headstones
I seem to have fallen asleep on the job and haven't posted for a couple of days. Oh boy. Don't know how that happened. I love some of the old stones in the cemeteries.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
1
1
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th May 2021 12:46pm
cemetery
headstone
Shepherdman
Love all the textures here. They are very fancy headstones!
June 4th, 2021
