Old Headstones by joansmor
Photo 2746

Old Headstones

I seem to have fallen asleep on the job and haven't posted for a couple of days. Oh boy. Don't know how that happened. I love some of the old stones in the cemeteries.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
752% complete

Photo Details

Shepherdman
Love all the textures here. They are very fancy headstones!
June 4th, 2021  
