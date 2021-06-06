Sign up
Photo 2751
Horses, horses, horses every where
I place so many places with horses going to and from my home and work. Like that, I caught the farm in the background.
6th June 2021
6th Jun 21
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3224
photos
184
followers
84
following
753% complete
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
7th June 2021 12:22pm
Tags
horse
,
farm
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture of this lovely rural scene.
June 7th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely farm scene.
June 7th, 2021
