Photo 2752
Morning at the backwater
I love this area and try to take pictures here when I am in the area. Not always successfully. But I am happy with this one.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3225
photos
183
followers
84
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th June 2021 7:27am
wells
backwater
Lin
ace
Beautiful - I love the cloud reflections
June 8th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So quiet and calm !
June 8th, 2021
Betsey
ace
The reflections are so peaceful, you were very successful with this lovely photograph.
June 8th, 2021
