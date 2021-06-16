Sign up
Photo 2761
Zero
This is my Great Grand Niece's Dog - Zero. He can be a little on the active side. BUt always happy.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th June 2021 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
zero
Shepherdman
Looks like a dog of character!
June 17th, 2021
Dawn
ace
A nice looking boy
June 17th, 2021
