Photo 2764
The picture I saw first
After getting a picture of the hawk - if not terrific I didn't forget to get the picture that first caught my attention. My yearly hay bails photo. I get one every year but usually in different places.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Phil Sandford
ace
Nice capture. We’ll be seeing similar in a month or so.
June 20th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of the hayfield and bails in lovely sunlight !
June 20th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Nicely rural. So many of ours are wrapped in black plastic already!
@phil_sandford
farmers have harvested here, and in Denbighshire, already Phil!
June 20th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Not up here yet (we’re a month behind the south)
June 20th, 2021
@phil_sandford farmers have harvested here, and in Denbighshire, already Phil!