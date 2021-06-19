Previous
Next
The picture I saw first by joansmor
Photo 2764

The picture I saw first

After getting a picture of the hawk - if not terrific I didn't forget to get the picture that first caught my attention. My yearly hay bails photo. I get one every year but usually in different places.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Nice capture. We’ll be seeing similar in a month or so.
June 20th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of the hayfield and bails in lovely sunlight !
June 20th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Nicely rural. So many of ours are wrapped in black plastic already!
@phil_sandford farmers have harvested here, and in Denbighshire, already Phil!
June 20th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Not up here yet (we’re a month behind the south)
June 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise